Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Reaches $446.46 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Flow has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $446.46 million and $20.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,456,068,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

