Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $358.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.