Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %

FBIOP opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

