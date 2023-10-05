Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %
FBIOP opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
