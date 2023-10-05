Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,500,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,655,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,656,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $67,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $57,769,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 109,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. Stephens reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

