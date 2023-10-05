Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.97. 85,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,868. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

