Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $402,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.15. 80,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

