Freedom Day Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $232.52. 41,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

