Freedom Day Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 401,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 76.15%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

