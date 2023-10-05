Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

LEN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,468. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

