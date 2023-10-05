Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 222 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.73. 44,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

