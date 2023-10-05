Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 10801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.37 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6283619 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

