Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ULCC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.