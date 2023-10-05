Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,080 at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.32) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 757 ($9.15) to GBX 827 ($10.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.30) to GBX 1,900 ($22.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.05).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 837 ($10.12) on Monday. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($7.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,754 ($21.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The company has a market capitalization of £996.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 771.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 859.91.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

