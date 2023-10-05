FY2023 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.89. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $122.41 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $19,664,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

