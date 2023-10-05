FY2023 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Reduced by KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,200.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

