FY2023 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut by Zacks Research

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATSG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ATSG stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,201,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

