FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reduced by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFWM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

First Foundation stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Foundation by 77.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 411.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Foundation by 461.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

