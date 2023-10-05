FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By DA Davidson

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.29 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

