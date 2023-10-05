FY2024 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after buying an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.