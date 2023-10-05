FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Decreased by Analyst

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

CADE opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

