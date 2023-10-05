FY2024 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raised by National Bank Financial

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for EQB in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $11.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.78. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.57.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$74.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.28. EQB has a 1-year low of C$45.17 and a 1-year high of C$84.79.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.40. EQB had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$312.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.10 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

