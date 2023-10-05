FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 25.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

