FY2024 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered by DA Davidson

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Investar had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

