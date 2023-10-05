FY2024 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Bank by 239.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 16.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.