FY2024 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SouthState in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.