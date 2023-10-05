Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Chairman Jirka Rysavy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

