Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Chairman Jirka Rysavy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAIA
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. Insiders Continue To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.