Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Chairman Jirka Rysavy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Free Report) Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

