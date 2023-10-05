Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

