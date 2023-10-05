Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

