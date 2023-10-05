Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to “Mixed” at OTR Global

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 131,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,520. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $181.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,903,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

