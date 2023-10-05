Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
GIPR stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.19.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Income Properties
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.