Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

GIPR stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

