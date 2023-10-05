Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.66

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $139.66 and last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 1389927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.