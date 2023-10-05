Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 42,237 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $74,337.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,988,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,344,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 281,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,284 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 82.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,260 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

