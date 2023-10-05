Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.27.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

