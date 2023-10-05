Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 10,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.