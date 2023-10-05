Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Globant comprises 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.44% of Globant worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

