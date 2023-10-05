Graco (NYSE:GGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

