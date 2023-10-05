Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 338,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

