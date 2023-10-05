Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.016 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of -21.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRIN opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

