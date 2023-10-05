Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 150,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

