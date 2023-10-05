Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.