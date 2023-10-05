Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 358,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,726. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

