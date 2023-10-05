Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 228445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HASI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 497.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

