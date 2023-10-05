Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Holdings Lessened by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC reduced its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned 1.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,892,000. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 294,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

