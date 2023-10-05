Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Carter acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,087.51).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

HAYD stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.80. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

