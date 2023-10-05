Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Carter acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,087.51).
Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 3.8 %
HAYD stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.80. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
About Haydale Graphene Industries
