HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $243.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

