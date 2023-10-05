HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 344,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,972. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

