Head-To-Head Contrast: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Air Products and Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26% Air Products and Chemicals 16.88% 17.18% 8.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dune Acquisition and Air Products and Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products and Chemicals 0 6 7 0 2.54

Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus price target of $319.93, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Air Products and Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A Air Products and Chemicals $12.70 billion 4.98 $2.26 billion $9.83 28.98

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

