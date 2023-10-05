Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $105.28 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

