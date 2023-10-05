HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $29.26 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

