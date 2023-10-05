Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 87,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 199.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

